Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,601.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,827.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

