AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 48,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $192.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.48 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average is $318.05.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.67.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

