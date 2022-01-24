AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,486 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 182.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,685. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC opened at $82.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. Elastic has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.