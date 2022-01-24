AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $148.83 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.