AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $745,000 Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 56.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,357,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.