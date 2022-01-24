AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 263.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 376.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.32 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

