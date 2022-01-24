AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $379.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

