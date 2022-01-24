Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

EPA:ALO opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.14 and a 200 day moving average of €33.36. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

