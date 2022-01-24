American Century Companies Inc. Buys 220,596 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6,989.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 44.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPS Commerce by 100.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPS Commerce by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

