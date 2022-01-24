American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $32,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 309,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

SLQT opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

