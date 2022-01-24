American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.19 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414,225 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Belden by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

