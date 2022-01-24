American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 11,556 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

