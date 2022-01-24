American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,028 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $40,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $288.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average of $311.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.68.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,161. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.