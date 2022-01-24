American Century Companies Inc. Sells 80,915 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $30,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

