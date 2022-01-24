American Century Companies Inc. Sells 84,248 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $38,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

