Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average of $220.84. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

