AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of POWW stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $478.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. AMMO has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMMO by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

