AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 4033847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $516.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 371.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the second quarter worth about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

