AmonD Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.03 million and $21,670.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.