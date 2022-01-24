Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APH opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

