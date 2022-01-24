Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.