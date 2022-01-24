Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.51). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($6.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FTCH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Farfetch by 104.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

