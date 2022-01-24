Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

