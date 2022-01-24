Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report sales of $3.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

