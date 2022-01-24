Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.10). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.