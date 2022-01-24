Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $63.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.44 million to $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 437,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,475. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

