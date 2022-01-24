Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.
A number of analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
