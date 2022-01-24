Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

A number of analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

