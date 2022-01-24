Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

