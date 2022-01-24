Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.