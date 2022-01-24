Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ON24 (ONTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ON24 (NYSE: ONTF):

1/20/2022 – ON24 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/14/2022 – ON24 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – ON24 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/5/2022 – ON24 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $732.55 million and a PE ratio of -85.56. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Get ON24 Inc alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 131.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 530,465 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.