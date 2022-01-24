Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target at $19.68

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEGXF shares. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

