Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$51.67

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:AP.UN traded down C$1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$42.39. 31,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,812. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$35.40 and a one year high of C$46.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

