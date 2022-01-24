Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $23.60

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASB opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

