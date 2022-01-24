Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Target Price at $598.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.31 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

