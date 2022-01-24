Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $30.28

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZUL traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 58,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

