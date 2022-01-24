Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) PT at C$2.41

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ESI opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$268.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

