Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $97.11

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,000. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

