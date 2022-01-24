Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $164.55

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 254,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,634. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.