Analyzing Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) & Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International -1,570.27% -65.23% -56.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Genius Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International $2.48 million 107.27 -$401.67 million N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seven Arts Entertainment and Genius Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genius Brands International has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 465.67%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

