Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $1,863.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,208.67.

NGLOY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,814. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.