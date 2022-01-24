Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

APO opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

