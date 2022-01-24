AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 22,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,373. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

