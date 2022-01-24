Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,229 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $633,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 122,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 427,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.