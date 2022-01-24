Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 17.8%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) traded down 17.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 123,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,593,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVL. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
