Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 17.8%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) traded down 17.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 123,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,593,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVL. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

