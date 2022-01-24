ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) versus Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASML and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 2 5 12 0 2.53 Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML currently has a consensus target price of $828.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASML and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 17.83 $4.06 billion $15.77 44.05 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 11.33 $110.75 million $1.49 52.13

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. ASML is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ASML has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 30.52% 43.16% 20.11% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASML has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ASML beats Brooks Automation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

