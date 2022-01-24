Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

ASPN opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.