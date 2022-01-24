Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.89) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.59) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.21 ($21.82).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

