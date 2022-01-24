Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

