Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($31.38).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.20) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.98) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1,141 ($15.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($31.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,394.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,703.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($16.81) per share, for a total transaction of £250,354.72 ($341,594.65). Also, insider Tobias Moers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($75,092.10). Insiders purchased 158,821 shares of company stock valued at $254,099,972 over the last 90 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

