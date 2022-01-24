AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £105 ($143.27) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a £100 ($136.44) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($150.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($136.44) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($132.00).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,752 ($119.42) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,489.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,588.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The stock has a market cap of £135.58 billion and a PE ratio of 109.95. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($129.94).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

